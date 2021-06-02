Mick Foley On His Favorite Match With The Rock In WWE, Three Faces Of Foley In 1998 Royal Rumble Match

In a recent interview with AJ Francis, Mick Foley discussed entering the 1998 Royal Rumble with the three faces of Foley, his favorite match with The Rock, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Mick Foley on his most memorable moments in WWE: “There were two or three of them. I would say the Cell match was memorable, but I didn’t remember much of it. You can’t say it’s memorable if you don’t remember it, at least for months. Even the night I defeated The Rock the first time, that was really cool. And then I’d say when I was inducted into the Hall of Fame because I had the chance to do it at Madison Square Garden. At that time, I didn’t ever think I’d be addressing a large audience again. I just really enjoyed it. You could argue I talked too long, but it really brought a sense of closure to my career and it was great to have my family and a few of my friends there as well.”

On entering the 1998 Royal Rumble with all three faces of Foley and his favorite character: “I believe it was Vince Russo who told me the idea. I was outgrowing the boots, so I didn’t even have a chance to be nervous between appearances. I was just trying to get one pair of boots off and one pair of boots on. I had no idea at that time we were gonna be creating this image that’s still out there. It resonated with millions of people and they still remember it so fondly…..there’s this part of me that always wanted to be Cactus Jack. When I came in as Mankind, I did not want to be Mankind. But I not only made the most of it but grew to love doing it and grew to love it being the best thing that ever happened to me. I was having a blast doing the latter day Mankind stuff, but I felt bad I couldn’t give people the type of matches I wanted to do on a regular basis. And Dude Love was a character I enjoyed for a few months before it ran its course. But here’s the thing, I love being Dude Love when I do the Cameo videos because I’ve kind of reinvented him as the guy who greatly overestimates his value in the wrestling world.”

On his favorite match with The Rock in WWE: “We had so many good matches, not just televised, but on the house shows. I’d say my favorite was the night I defeated the biggest star in the world for the WWE title. When I showed that to my youngest son – I think he was six at the time – his comment was, ‘Dad, that’s not believable at all.’ That was probably my favorite one. We had better matches, but that was my favorite.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit A&E on YouTube with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.