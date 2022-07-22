Mick Foley Thinks MJF Would Be Major Jewel In Vince McMahon’s Crown

On the latest episode of Foley Is Pod (h/t Fightful), Mick Foley talked about MJF potentially being a top guy in WWE, and how even though he thinks MJF sometimes goes to far in insulting fans, he could be the subject of a bidding war once he is a free agent.

On MJF’s treatment of fans: “I see those things [that MJF does] and I’m like [groans]… The kid loved it. He gets it, but I’m not sure everyone does. I just don’t know, if you’re as talented as you are — look, the days when I used to get on a flight with Abdullah the Butcher and a flight attendant would come over, Abdullah would get these eyes, and she would go to check, and then the woman would withdraw and walk away as quickly as she could. Abby’s idea was, ‘That’s how you get over. You spread the word, one by one, that person is going to talk to somebody else.'”

On how he doesn’t think such harsh shots at fans is needed in 2022: “I appreciate it in some ways that he wants to be a consummate heel, I’m just not capable — you know, kids that are 10 years old, I don’t know if you need to say, ‘Your dad should have worn a condom.’ I don’t know if that goes down well with everyone. I guess, you could argue, at this point, that you know what you’re signing up for but, I don’t know if everybody does. I like the guy, I’ve only met him on one occasion, he was great. I realized he had a world of talent. I thought what was going to hold him back was that I didn’t know if he could assert himself as a tough guy, and he’s certainly done that. So all of those questions have been answered.”

On how he’d be a major jewel in Vince McMahon’s crown: “When when his contract comes up, I’m sure that he would be a major jewel in the crown of Mr. McMahon and of course, Tony Khan is going to try to — But he doesn’t — I don’t think he needs to write ‘F— you’ on a $400 title belt, but then again, I’m the guy who talked to a girl in a wheelchair in 1988.”

MJF hasn’t been on AEW TV since calling Tony Khan a “fucking mark” on Dynamite after AEW Double or Nothing 2022. Khan hasn’t commented on the situation recently.