Mick Foley Thinks Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair Could Steal Wrestlemania 36

It was made official at NXT Takeover: Portland: Rhea Ripley will defend the NXT Women’s title against Charlotte Flair. If you listen to Mick Foley, the match could steal the show.

He wrote: “The war of words between @RheaRipley_WWE & @MsCharlotteWWE has escalated QUICKLY! Depending on the TV build and where it’s placed on the card, #RheaVsCharlotte COULD steal the show at #WrestleMania. Just one legend’s opinion.”