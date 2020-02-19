wrestling / News
Mick Foley Thinks Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair Could Steal Wrestlemania 36
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
It was made official at NXT Takeover: Portland: Rhea Ripley will defend the NXT Women’s title against Charlotte Flair. If you listen to Mick Foley, the match could steal the show.
He wrote: “The war of words between @RheaRipley_WWE & @MsCharlotteWWE has escalated QUICKLY! Depending on the TV build and where it’s placed on the card, #RheaVsCharlotte COULD steal the show at #WrestleMania. Just one legend’s opinion.”
The war of words between @RheaRipley_WWE & @MsCharlotteWWE has escalated
QUICKLY!
Depending on the TV build and where it's placed on the card, #RheaVsCharlotte COULD steal the show at #WrestleMania
Just one legend's opinion. https://t.co/kwWjaxXQ0G
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan’s Concerns About Working with Vader in WCW, The Delay In Their Match
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Refusing to Stop Smoking Marijuana In WWE, Her Reputation For Being Wild Backstage
- Update on Bayley’s Planned Opponent For WrestleMania 36
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW