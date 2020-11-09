Mick Foley Thinks The Undertaker Still Has A Mystique and Aura Around Him

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mick Foley said he doesn’t think the Undertaker has lost any mystique since the recent documentaries aired about him on the WWE Network. Here are highlights:

On The Undertaker’s decision to finally break kayfabe: “I like the mystique. I do, and I try to keep a mystique around it,” Foley admitted. “Even though it’s okay to talk about the man behind the character, he is in some ways the character, and there is an aura around him. I don’t know Mark as well now as I did in 1990 when I used to travel with him. I kind of like it that way. When I was Mankind going up against The Undertaker, there was that aura every night. I talked about this in my Hall of Fame acceptance speech, every night when I was with Paul Bearer and The Undertaker’s music would go off, I would do what you just did. I would show off the hairs on my arm, standing on end. Paul Bearer would roll up his sleeves, and his hairs would be standing on end. There was never a night when it felt like a job. It was always an honor. I prefer to treat that character with reverence. I’m glad he’s breaking out because he wants to live a regular life. He’s got a great wife. He’s got at least one child I think. I know he has more children, but one small child that he’s raising right now. Gunner, I believe, is Noelle’s age, 26, and then he has another child that I have not met, but it’s great that he’s able to do that and have a great family life and not feel like any time someone sees him and takes a photo it’s, ‘ah, The Undertaker’s hair is graying.’ Yeah, it’s been gray for a while. He doesn’t have to worry about that type of thing.”

On if Undertaker will wrestle again: “If you follow The Taker documentary series, he was always looking for that last great way to go out, and he had that at WrestleMania. So I don’t know how you possibly top that, but it’s his life, and if he feels like he’s got another great one left in the tank, then he should do it.”

On having dental work done by Britt Baker: “Yeah, I lost my flipper. Eventually, Dr. Britt Baker is going to do the dental work. That’s a story in it of itself, but this is just a case of me losing the flipper, and fortunately, I’m in a position where I can go on with my life with this smile because all it is is a unique reminder of that match with The Undertaker. I do have to do that shortly.”