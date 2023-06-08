Mick Foley Thinks Wrestling Community Took Seth Rollins For Granted

In the latest episode of Foley is Pod (via Wrestling Inc), Mick Foley praised Seth Rollins and said that the wrestling community took Rollins for granted. He spoke about the initial negative reaction to Rollins’ current character and how the World Heavyweight Champion was able to get it over.

Foley said: ““I think we had really come to take him for granted. A phenomenal worker. I think last year — I don’t even know if Seth was in my top five. But this attention to character has been a slow build. I remember there were people thinking it was the most embarrassing thing in wrestling and I was like, ‘He’s on to something, and he’s trying. He’s sinking his teeth into it.’ It was just so much fun to see him evolve and just take to it. He reminds me of Edge. At the peak of Edge’s character prowess, where he just bit into everything, he did it with gusto. It didn’t matter how silly it was, he was going to make the very most out of it,” he said. “In the beginning, the new Seth Rollins seemed to be a little silly, and he just kept going with it, believing it. I don’t watch wrestling nearly as much as I used to, but I watch it enough to know that this guy is at a point where it’s the perfect marriage of in-ring talent and character.”

He also spoke about Cody Rhodes and why the program with Brock Lesnar is helping him before he becomes the top star in WWE.

He added: “I think it’s important that the title not go to Cody, because I think what Cody’s going through in this series with Brock Lesnar is giving him the credentials. There will definitely be a moment where he becomes that guy, everyone will feel like he deserves it.“