wrestling / News
Mick Foley Thinks WWE Should Create All-Woman Brand
– In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley said that WWE should create an all-female brand, noting that someone else may do it first.
Mick Foley wrote: “Dear Vince, An all women’s brand NEEDS to happen in @WWE Unless you want @AEW to beat you to the punch. Sincerely, Mick.”
Several wrestlers responded, as both Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis noted that ROH is already doing this.
Gail Kim replied: “Or maybe Impact Wrestling will.”
Lance Storm added: “Would the women no longer be on Raw & SD? I think this is a much more complicated decision. If the women (especially the top women) remain on RAW and SD then the all women’s show will struggle. If the all women’s show in on a lessor platform it will feel like a demotion.”
Dear Vince,
An all women’s brand NEEDS to happen in @WWE
Unless you want @AEW to beat you to the punch.
Sincerely,
Mick@VinceMcMahon
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 30, 2021
Or maybe @IMPACTWRESTLING will https://t.co/pzu4R92SMr
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 30, 2021
Would the women no longer be on Raw & SD? I think this is a much more complicated decision. If the women (especially the top women) remain on RAW and SD then the all women’s show will struggle. If the all women’s show in on a lessor platform it will feel like a demotion.
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 30, 2021
Hi Mick!! @ringofhonor is already doing that! Women’s Division Wednesday is a show dedicated to the women’s division. https://t.co/5DvCbuDrHI
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 30, 2021
I think @ringofhonor already beat them both to it. https://t.co/2xrNK4FcJD pic.twitter.com/YwbHI6OZqx
— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) April 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Admits Regret Over How He Left WWE For WCW, Discusses Owen Hart Playing Prank On The Undertaker
- Scott D’Amore Teases Potential of WWE Releases Appearing at Slammiversary
- Jeff Jarrett On Vince McMahon Trusting Him To Lose to Chyna at No Mercy, His Relationship With Kurt Angle
- Alberto El Patron Alleges Paige Broke a Confidentiality Agreement With Him