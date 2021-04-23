Mick Foley Thinks WWE Should Reconsider Dropping John Cone As Senior Manager of Talent Relations

It was reported yesterday that in addition to several other firings, WWE had removed John Cone from his position as Senior Manager of Talent Relations, but he will continue to work as a referee. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley said that he thought they should reconsider their decision.

He wrote: “Personally, I thought John Cone did a very good job as Senior Manager of Talent Relations for @WWE. I thoroughly enjoyed working with John on many occasions over the past several years. Maybe the company will rethink that decision.”