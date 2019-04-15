wrestling / News
Mick Foley Shares Throwback Pic of Natalya and Becky Lynch Amidst Their Raw Segment
Mick Foley was excited by the Natalya and Becky Lynch face-off on Raw, sharing a pic of the two from back in the day. Foley originally saw the pic, which also featured Awesome Kong/Kharma and LuFisto, from Miami Herald reporter Scott Fishman. You can see the pics below, as well as another pic of the two from a wrestling magazine back in the day.
The Natalya/Lynch feud didn’t coalesce, as Lacey Evans appeared and defeated Natalya in a match to earn the first shot at Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship.
Natalya and Becky Lynch go way back. #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/JURelc1hLc
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 16, 2019
OH, THIS IS AWESOME! @BeckyLynchWWE @NatbyNature
Going WAY back together! #RAW
Thanks for the assist @smFISHMAN pic.twitter.com/j3JHa5b0pS
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 16, 2019
— Jim Sloben (@TheRealJim316) April 16, 2019
