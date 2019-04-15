Mick Foley Shares Throwback Pic of Natalya and Becky Lynch Amidst Their Raw Segment

Mick Foley was excited by the Natalya and Becky Lynch face-off on Raw, sharing a pic of the two from back in the day. Foley originally saw the pic, which also featured Awesome Kong/Kharma and LuFisto, from Miami Herald reporter Scott Fishman. You can see the pics below, as well as another pic of the two from a wrestling magazine back in the day.

The Natalya/Lynch feud didn’t coalesce, as Lacey Evans appeared and defeated Natalya in a match to earn the first shot at Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship.