WWE News: Mick Foley Says Today’s Wrestlers Are As Tough As In His Era, Quarterly Dividend Declared, Stock Down

Mick Foley doesn’t think that wrestlers of the current era have gotten soft. Foley posted to Twitter on Thursday morning to note that “Today’s professional wrestlers are every bit as tough as the wrestlers of my era were. Just my opinion.”

Foley didn’t specifically reference anyone, but it could be in reference to Undertaker’s recent comments on the Joe Rogan show where he said that the wrestling product “has changed so much. It’s kinda soft. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. To the young guys, ‘Oh, he’s a bitter old guy.’ I’m not bitter, I did my time. I walked away. I just think the product is a little soft. There are guys here and there.”

– WWE has announced their quarterly dividend for the first quarter of 2021. The announcement reads:

WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be March 15, 2021 and the payment date will be March 25, 2021.

– WWE’s stock closed at $56.49 on Thursday, down $0.95 (1.65%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.99% on the day.