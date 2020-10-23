wrestling / News
Mick Foley, Tommy Dreamer React To Chris Jericho & MJF Musical On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho and MJF had a unique interaction on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite and hardcore legends Mick Foley and Tommy Dreamer seemed to have loved the impromptu musical between the two AEW stars.
Foley took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the segment, which saw Jericho and MJF’s steak dinner transition into a musical performance.
“@IAmJericho & @The_MJF singing a show tune on @AEW was one of the most ridiculous, juvenile things I have ever seen in wrestling…or anywhere. I LOVED EVERY SECOND OF IT!” Foley wrote.
.@IAmJericho & @The_MJF singing a show tune on @AEW was one of the most ridiculous, juvenile things I have ever seen in wrestling…or anywhere.
I LOVED EVERY SECOND OF IT! https://t.co/XwSIiMPiqm
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 22, 2020
Dreamer shared Foley’s passion for the segment, going as far as calling it the most creative thing he’s seen in pro wrestling in two decades.
BLOWN AWAY….The @IAmJericho @The_MJF #steakdinner was the most creative thing I’ve seen in wrestling in the past 20years #AEW @AEW @AEWonTNT @BustedOpenRadio,” Dreamer wrote.
BLOWN AWAY
The @IAmJericho @The_MJF #steakdinner was the most creative thing I've seen in wrestling in the past 20years #AEW @AEW @AEWonTNT @BustedOpenRadio
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) October 22, 2020
Jericho and MJF are set to follow up their performance this week with an Inner Circle Town Hall on next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will determine whether MJF is allowed to join the faction.
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela Responds to Fan Asking AEW to Pay Talent So They Don’t Have to Do Indie Shows
- Backstage Rumors on What Sparked Investigation Into WWE Venues as COVID-19 Hotspots
- WWE COVID-19 Testing Protocols Revealed for Fans Attending NXT Events at CWC, WWE Reportedly Covers Costs of Fan Testing
- Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Him To Change His Entrance Music In WWE, Idea Behind Using “Judas” In NJPW & AEW