Mick Foley, Tommy Dreamer React To Chris Jericho & MJF Musical On AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and MJF had a unique interaction on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite and hardcore legends Mick Foley and Tommy Dreamer seemed to have loved the impromptu musical between the two AEW stars.

Foley took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the segment, which saw Jericho and MJF’s steak dinner transition into a musical performance.

“@IAmJericho & @The_MJF singing a show tune on @AEW was one of the most ridiculous, juvenile things I have ever seen in wrestling…or anywhere. I LOVED EVERY SECOND OF IT!” Foley wrote.

Dreamer shared Foley’s passion for the segment, going as far as calling it the most creative thing he’s seen in pro wrestling in two decades.

BLOWN AWAY….The @IAmJericho @The_MJF #steakdinner was the most creative thing I’ve seen in wrestling in the past 20years #AEW @AEW @AEWonTNT @BustedOpenRadio,” Dreamer wrote.

Jericho and MJF are set to follow up their performance this week with an Inner Circle Town Hall on next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will determine whether MJF is allowed to join the faction.