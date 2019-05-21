Mick Foley Wasn’t Happy With Promo Introducing the 24/7 Title

– During last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley introduced a new championship to WWE, the 24/7 title. Later on, Mick Foley commented on the promo, stating that he felt he came up short with it. You can check out his tweets on the subject below.

First, he responded to a tweet from Elijah Burke and wrote, “Pope – I think the crowd was hoping for the return of the classic Hardcore Title. Thanks for the compliment, but I felt like I came up pretty short on that promo. No one’s fault but my own.”

While the new title and how WWE handled it last night received a great deal of criticism from the internet wrestling community, Foley stated that he thinks the audience will enjoy the 24/7 aspect of the title quickly. He also added, “Yes, I think the audience will begin enjoying the 24/7 aspect pretty quickly. I just wish I had kicked it off with a better promo.”

