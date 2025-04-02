Mick Foley Gives Update Following Car Accident, Says He Won’t Miss Any Dates

Mick Foley has given an update to fans after suffering a concussion in a car accident earlier this week. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer noted on Tuesday that he had been sent to the hospital after the accident due to soreness and a minor concussion. Foley gave an update on his Facebook page to note that he’ll be back on the road on Thursday and won’t miss any dates.

Foley wrote:

“It’s been a little over 24 hours since I climbed out of this car, and I’m feeling very fortunate and very grateful. I do feel like I’ve been run over by a truck, but the idea that someone would be in an accident like this and walk away with only soft tissue injury makes me feel like someone was looking out for me! Thank you to all of you who sent well wishes.

“I’m back on the road tomorrow and will not miss a single date!”