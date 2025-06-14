Mick Foley On Using The Ring Bell During Matches, How To Safely Do It

In an interview with Maven for his Youtube channel (via Fightful), Mick Foley spoke about how to safely use the ring bell as a weapon during a wrestling match and his preferred method.

He said: “I was a big believer in just coming at you with the body as hard as I could, but I would have the prop with me. So I was going to hit you as hard as I could, but I wouldn’t be hitting you with the bell. I remember Randy Orton like, ‘I’ve never done this before.’ I said, ‘Run into me as hard as you can, but just you’re running into me with the object as opposed to going [motions like he’s swinging the bell], and especially when it’s something like that, you can’t really work with it. It’s noticeable, but not bad, most of the time. If somebody doesn’t know what they’re doing, they could split you open like a ripe melon.”