Mick Foley Thinks Vader Is The Most Glaring Omission From WWE Hall Of Fame

September 29, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Vader Mick Foley

Vader has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and one of his toughest opponents thinks that should change. Mick Foley took to Twitter and had strong comments on the late wrestling legend not being included.

Vader’s son, who now runs the wrestling legend’s former Twitter account, tweeted that his dad loved working with Foley and recalled the WCW Halloween Havoc 1993 match as one of his favorites.

“Pops absolutely loved working with @RealMickFoley and their Halloween Havoc match was easily one of his favorites. The only thing I remember pops saying is that the shovel really hurt. Lol 🖖 ITS TIME!!!!” Vader’s son said in the tweet.

Foley responded by saying that in his opinion, Vader is the most obvious omission from the WWE Hall of Fame at the moment.

“I LOVED working with your dad! I geared up for every match with @itsvadertime like it was #AliVsFrasier. In my opinion, Vader’s absence is the most glaring and obvious omission from the #WWEHOF,” Foley wrote.

Vader passed away in June 2018 at the age of 63.

