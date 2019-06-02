Mick Foley on How Vince McMahon Likes to Revise Raw on the Fly, Says Third Hour of Raw Is Very Difficult

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared on Busted Open Radio last week and spoke about how Vince McMahon likes to book Raw by the seat of his pants and how the third hour of Raw can be very difficult. Below are some additional highlights (via Fightful) and a video of the chat.

Mick Foley on how Vince McMahon books Raw: “Believe it or not, Vince revises things as they go. I see Renee [Young] and Corey [Graves] 30 minutes before the show and they’re just waiting for the matches. [They said] ‘they’re still in a meeting.’ Vince thrives on ‘flying by the seat of his pants’ instead of asking someone for directions. Vince enjoys that.”

Foley on how they want to run the third hour of Raw: “The idea is that the third hour is going to get rougher, wilder, and more unpredictable. When I was GM, I knew that people were breaking towards the SmackDown show because it was the darling of the Internet. The idea was ‘why don’t you try [having] a third hour.’ It was like a giant albatross around your neck. The third hour is really difficult. I think it’s an idea to have the third hour more unpredictable and more like the Attitude Era.”