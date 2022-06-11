Mick Foley Recalls Vince McMahon’s Idea For ‘Mason the Mutilator’ Character, Pitching Mankind Name Instead

On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed Vince McMahon’s idea for the Mason the Mutilator character, pitching the Mankind name instead, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Mick Foley on Vince McMahon’s idea for the Mason the Mutilator character: “The woman who used to drive me to Stanley’s place revealed to me the name not realizing she wasn’t supposed to. So, I already had one or two days to come up with something different. When Vince looked at me and said ‘have they told you your name,’ I chose to say no. I don’t know why I said that I hadn’t. It was like [he wanted to tell me]. He goes, ‘In this business, we’ve had crushers, we’ve had destroyers, we’ve had executioners, but we’ve never had a mutilator.’ He gets that bass in his voice, ‘Mutilator, that’s what you are.’ Then he gives me the name Mason. He alludes to the Manson name but tells me that we can’t go there, and I don’t want to go there. I was very uncomfortable with being Cactus Jack Manson. I did it because I really had no other choice. Mason the Mutilator, I think it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever heard. It sounds to me like something that would be in a bootleg version of an old Fish card game. It just sounds awful.

On pitching the Mankind name instead: “He said, ‘What do you think, pal?’ I said, ‘I like it a lot, but what if….’ That was the three biggest words. ‘But what if instead of being Mason the Mutilator, I was Mankind the Mutilator?’ He says, ‘I don’t think I understand.’ I said, ‘This way when they’re talking about the future of mankind and the destruction of mankind, it means two different things. You know, it’s talking about me and the people. He’s writing all this stuff down on a yellow legal pad in his office. This is when I’m starting to get a feel for what the character could be.”

