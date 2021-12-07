Mick Foley Visits Jim Ross, Shares Pic Online

Mick Foley paid Jim Ross a visit on Monday as the AEW announcer continues his treatments for skin cancer, and shared a pic with JR online. Foley posted the pic to his Twitter account, which you can see below and is captioned:

“Check out that view! I’m talking about the ocean, not me and JR. We had a great visit – and Jim is stomping a mudhole in cancer’s ass…and walking it dry!”

Ross began radiation treatment for the condition on November 29th, five days after undergoing successful surgery for to remove the cancer section from his back. He is continuing to undergo the radiation treatment and should return to the AEW commentary booth on December 29th.