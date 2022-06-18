Mick Foley Reiterates Desire To Have Donald Trump Removed From WWE Hall of Fame

Mick Foley has sounded the call for Donald Trump to be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame amid the hearings on the January 6th, 2021 insurrection attempt. Foley, who has been critical of Trump for years, took to Twitter on Thursday to suggest that Trump should be taken out of the Hall of Fame’s celebrity wing.

Foley wrote:

“Today seems like a good day to remove Donald Trump from the #WWEHOF”

Foley’s comments come as the United States House Select Committee is investigating the January 6th attack on the US Capitol. The committee held their third day of hearings on the topic on Thursday. Foley previously called for Trump to be removed on the day of the insurrection.