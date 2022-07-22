Mick Foley Wants His Ashes Spread At WrestleMania After He Dies

Mick Foley has always had wrestling in his body, and he has a… unique idea for where his ashes would be laid to rest when he dies. The WWE Hall of Famer recently quipped on his Foley Is Pod show that he has an idea for his ashes to be spread across the ring at a WrestleMania when the time comes and he’s gone.

Foley said on the podcast (per Wrestling Inc):

“I believe I’m going to be cremated when the time comes. We’ll see if Vince would let [my family] drop the ashes in the ring before the main event of WrestleMania. Wouldn’t that be great?”

While the Hardcore Legend has had lengthy and prominent stints in other companies both before and after his time in WWE, that is of course where he had his heyday and the most success, including three WWE Championship runs and a Hall of Fame induction in 2013.