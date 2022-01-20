Mick Foley Wants Shotzi To Win WWE Royal Rumble, Shotzi Responds

In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley said that Shotzi was his pick to win the women’s Royal Rumble match at the January 29 event.

He wrote: “I’m pulling for a @ShotziWWE victory at the #RoyalRumble. She clearly has big star quality, and a #Rumble win would be a huge boost to her, the women’s division and @WWE.”

Shotzi replied: “Suddenly energized and motivated! Thanks for the boost @RealMickFoley !!! LET THE GOODTIMES ROLLL!”

I’m pulling for a @ShotziWWE victory at the #RoyalRumble She clearly has big star quality, and a #Rumble win would be a huge boost to her, the women’s division and @WWE pic.twitter.com/E7mie5f9Gq — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 18, 2022