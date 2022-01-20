wrestling / News
Mick Foley Wants Shotzi To Win WWE Royal Rumble, Shotzi Responds
In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley said that Shotzi was his pick to win the women’s Royal Rumble match at the January 29 event.
He wrote: “I’m pulling for a @ShotziWWE victory at the #RoyalRumble. She clearly has big star quality, and a #Rumble win would be a huge boost to her, the women’s division and @WWE.”
Shotzi replied: “Suddenly energized and motivated! Thanks for the boost @RealMickFoley !!! LET THE GOODTIMES ROLLL!”
I’m pulling for a @ShotziWWE victory at the #RoyalRumble
She clearly has big star quality, and a #Rumble win would be a huge boost to her, the women’s division and @WWE pic.twitter.com/E7mie5f9Gq
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 18, 2022
Suddenly energized and motivated! Thanks for the boost @RealMickFoley !!! LET THE GOODTIMES ROLLL! https://t.co/GP64yBb9DI
— Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) January 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on His Past Heat With John Cena, How Vince McMahon Reacted to Their Argument
- John Cena on a Potential Return of His Doctor of Thuganomics Gimmick, What’s Next for Him
- Rhino Reveals Being Scared of Paul Wight After Picking Up His Bar Tab
- Don West Confirms His Cancer Is Back, Shares GoFundMe