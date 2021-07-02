wrestling / News
Mick Foley Wants To Referee A Possible Match Between Jon Moxley and Atsushi Onita
July 2, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Atsushi Onita teased the possibility of wrestling Jon Moxley during an interview. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley said that if that match ever happens, he wants to be the special guest referee.
Foley wrote: “If an Onita vs Moxley match were to happen, I’d like to be the referee. I always felt the “American Onita” label given to me by the Japanese press and fans was a huge honor.”
If an Onita vs Moxley match were to happen, I’d like to be the referee.
I always felt the “American Onita” label given to me by the Japanese press and fans was a huge honor. https://t.co/Yyq4USLCOZ
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Stars Not Backstage At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Wanting Lex Luger To Be His Next Hulk Hogan, Luger’s ‘Narcissist’ Gimmick
- Colt Cabana Reveals How He Got Out of WWE Non-Compete Clause in 2009
- Renee Paquette Says Triple H Would Still Check in Regarding Jon Moxley’s Injury After He Left WWE