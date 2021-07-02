wrestling / News

Mick Foley Wants To Referee A Possible Match Between Jon Moxley and Atsushi Onita

July 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mick Foley WWE Raw

As we previously reported, Atsushi Onita teased the possibility of wrestling Jon Moxley during an interview. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley said that if that match ever happens, he wants to be the special guest referee.

Foley wrote: “If an Onita vs Moxley match were to happen, I’d like to be the referee. I always felt the “American Onita” label given to me by the Japanese press and fans was a huge honor.

