Mick Foley Wants To Referee A Possible Match Between Jon Moxley and Atsushi Onita

As we previously reported, Atsushi Onita teased the possibility of wrestling Jon Moxley during an interview. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley said that if that match ever happens, he wants to be the special guest referee.

Foley wrote: “If an Onita vs Moxley match were to happen, I’d like to be the referee. I always felt the “American Onita” label given to me by the Japanese press and fans was a huge honor.”