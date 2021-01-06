Mick Foley Wants Vince McMahon to Remove Donald Trump From the WWE Hall of Fame

– There’s currently a live ongoing situation at the U.S. Capitol complex in Washington, D.C. as supporters for President Donald Trump have managed to enter the building and are clashing with police. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley expressed anger over the situation via his Twitter account.

In response to the people being injured and injured police officers who had to be evacuated, Foley commented, “This is on you, Mr President. Every single injury today is on you.”

Additionally, Foley asked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about Trump being removed from the WWE Hall of Fame, “Hey Vince – how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame? @VinceMcMahon”

McMahon inducted Donald Trump into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2013. Trump’s term as United States President is slated to end on January 20 when President Elect Joe Biden is slated to take office.

