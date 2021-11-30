wrestling / News

Mick Foley Warns Promoter for Falsely Advertising Him for Appearance on Dec. 11

November 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mick Foley WWE Raw

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley issued an announcement on an advertisement for him appearing at a Dave & Buster’s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 11 is a scam. Foley is actually scheduled to appear at World Class Revolution’s Christmas Star Wars on that date in Irving, Texas.

Mick Foley noted on the false advertisement, “THIS IS NOT A LEGIT APPEARANCE! I think someone is running a scam. I will be in Irving, Texas on December 11. Whoever is running the scam: take it down, and return people’s money.” You can see his details on the upcoming legitimate appearance below:

