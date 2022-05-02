Mick Foley Wasn’t Bothered By Undertaker Not Including Him In WWE Hall of Fame Speech

In an interview with In Da Kliq (via Fightful, Mick Foley said that he wasn’t bothered when the Undertaker didn’t thank him in his WWE Hall of Fame speech last month. There were a few people online who criticized the speech as Foley was an big part of Undertaker’s WWE run for several years. According to Foley, if he’s not mad, you shouldn’t be either.

Foley said: “Well, listen, maybe I forgot to mention my wife during my speech. So I’m not one to lecture anybody about who they should and should not include in their speech. You know, I was not there in those formative years and his speech was more about friendship and support. We had a great rivalry, but he didn’t mention The Rock or Austin and he and Austin had some classics as well. So, if I’m not hurt, no one can be hurt on behalf of me.”

Foley added that he was glad to see Vader get inducted as well. He said: “It meant a lot to me because I knew how much meant to him when he was alive and he has got a son who idolized his dad and yeah… So I always thought he was the most glaring omission and now he is his rightful place.“