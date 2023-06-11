– On the latest edition of Foley Is Pod (via Fightful), WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed Cody Rhodes feuding with Brock Lesnar and why he thinks it’s better for Cody to be working with Lesnar now over chasing Roman Reigns.

Foley stated on the subject, “I think it’s important that the title not go to Cody because I think what Cody is going through in this series Brock Lesnar is giving him the credential, so that when he does — and I think there will definitely be a moment where he becomes that guy, everyone will feel like he deserved it.”

Rhodes is coming off a loss to Brock Lesnar in their last match at WWE Night of Champions last month. Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes by technical submission in the contest.