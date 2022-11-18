Mick Foley On Why He Left Twitter: ‘It’s Mostly On Me’

Mick Foley said farewell to Twitter recently, but he says that while Twitter made it an easier decision, he struggled with moderating his use of the platform. Foley spoke on the new episode of Foley is Pod for AfFreeShows about his decision to leave the platform last month after Elon Musk acquired it.

“It would be easy to blame the atmosphere on Twitter, that was part of it,” Foley said (per Wrestling Inc). “But Conrad, since day one I had trouble using Twitter in moderation. It’s mostly on me. I struggled with it. I think a lot of people do, and then you get to where you’re spending hours a day looking at everything on there.”

He continued, “As it became progressively more divisive, I began to feel like I was swimming in a pool full of turds. One turd, you can dodge that turd and you can still enjoy the crystal water, but at a certain point, when being on Twitter just becomes an exercise in dodging turds, it’s time to get out of the water and that’s what I did.”

Foley did note that he is considering coming back to Twitter next year because the hard work he did to get his 2 million followers, but would consider letting someone run the account.