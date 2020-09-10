wrestling / News

Mick Foley, William Regal, Michael PS Hayes & More React to Gerald Brisco’s WWE Exit

September 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gerald Brisco

Gerald Brisco’s WWE release has drawn comment from several members of the wrestling world with Mick Foley, William Regal, Michael Hayes and more commenting. As previously reported, Brisco announced on Twitter that he had been released from the company, posting:

“Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from WWE Chairman Of The board Vince McMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to WWE I am no longer needed. I’m ok with this. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks.”

You can see a sampling of reactions to Brisco’s departure below with Foley, Regal, Hayes, Renee Young, Dolph Ziggler, and many others posting to pay tribute to the longtime employee who worked as a talent scout, on-screen performer, producer/agent and much more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gerald Brisco, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading