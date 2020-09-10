Mick Foley, William Regal, Michael PS Hayes & More React to Gerald Brisco’s WWE Exit

Gerald Brisco’s WWE release has drawn comment from several members of the wrestling world with Mick Foley, William Regal, Michael Hayes and more commenting. As previously reported, Brisco announced on Twitter that he had been released from the company, posting:

“Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from WWE Chairman Of The board Vince McMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to WWE I am no longer needed. I’m ok with this. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks.”

You can see a sampling of reactions to Brisco’s departure below with Foley, Regal, Hayes, Renee Young, Dolph Ziggler, and many others posting to pay tribute to the longtime employee who worked as a talent scout, on-screen performer, producer/agent and much more:

I’m very sorry to learn that Gerald Brisco is no longer with @WWE He is a great man who has been a tremendous asset to the company for 36 years. I loved working with him. Hang in there @Fgbrisco – many of us think the world of you. https://t.co/bdX6fC9iXD — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 10, 2020

There aren’t enough words to thank you for all your unselfish help, guidance,knowledge and most of all friendship you’ve given to me. When I was at my lowest point of my life 21 years ago you were constantly there for me. Thank you my friend.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 10, 2020

❤️❤️❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 10, 2020

Thank you for everything you do and did for me and all the other amateur wrestlers who wanted a chance to go pro! See you soon, brother! — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) September 10, 2020

Thx Gerald for all the GREAT times, I hope there are a few more remaining!!

Most importantly, thx for all UR help over the years and what you and Jack did for the FREEBIRDS!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) September 10, 2020

Couldn’t have said it better myself Lenny! — Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 10, 2020

This is sad news. Gerry when I sat by you at the world championships in 2015 I’ll never forget the convos we had! You said most importantly be yourself and always smile! I’ve always said how awesome you were to be around. Hope you run into you at some point. https://t.co/shOIREZt18 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) September 10, 2020

So much respect for you Gerry! https://t.co/i1uWeOFSgH — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 10, 2020

I can't thank you enough Mr. B for all you guidance, help and wisdom through the years. 🙏🙏🍻 https://t.co/8JLKd7llAT — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) September 10, 2020

Simply put, @Fgbrisco changed my life. Many will say the same, and I believe it. I call him my wrestling “Dad” because that’s how he treats me. And he never had to. My gratitude is unending, and in fact it grows as I do. You’re a HOFer in every sense of the word, Dad! 🙏❤️ https://t.co/ynDy4fGrE6 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 10, 2020