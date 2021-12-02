Mick Foley Wishes Cody Rhodes Good Health Following Flaming Table Spot

Last night, Cody Rhodes ended AEW Dynamite by putting himself and Andrade el Idolo through a flaming table to conclude their Atlanta Street fight. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reacted to the spot. Foley is no stranger to going through flaming tables, famously doing so at Wrestlemania 22.

He wrote: “I hope @CodyRhodes is ok. That’s probably going to hurt for a while.”