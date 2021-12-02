wrestling / News
Mick Foley Wishes Cody Rhodes Good Health Following Flaming Table Spot
Last night, Cody Rhodes ended AEW Dynamite by putting himself and Andrade el Idolo through a flaming table to conclude their Atlanta Street fight. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reacted to the spot. Foley is no stranger to going through flaming tables, famously doing so at Wrestlemania 22.
He wrote: “I hope @CodyRhodes is ok. That’s probably going to hurt for a while.”
I hope @CodyRhodes is ok. That’s probably going to hurt for a while. https://t.co/qlFJC5PVHf
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 2, 2021
