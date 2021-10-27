Mick Foley Wishes He Could Bring Cactus Jack Back to Face Matt Cardona in GCW

Mick Foley is done with his in-ring career, but he does wish he could bring Cactus Jack back for a match with Matt Cardona in GCW. Foley recently spoke with Metro for a new interview and said that while he can’t do so, he wishes he could return to the ring and face Cardona in the promotion.

“Oh, can you imagine the heat that Cardona would have if Cactus Jack came back for one last match? I can’t do it – I’m just saying, imagine! That’d be great,” Foley said.

Foley also talked about being at GCW Fight Club earlier this month, saying, “It was a really great experience with me because the people there, they feel like that promotion is there for them. And that’s part of the secret. There’s all different types of wrestling out there for all different types of fans, and then you find a product that caters to fans who really take their wrestling seriously – I tell you, GCW’s a great show! Mox versus Gage is gonna get the lion’s share of the attention, but the rest of the card was solid to spectacular! There were a lot of risks being taken, but no one was going the death match route until the very end.”

Foley added that he appreciates GCW’s hardcore style, saying, “Who am I to tell someone their style of wrestling is wrong? I had the type of stuff that I enjoyed watching. I can appreciate lucha [libre], for example, but it wasn’t what I wanted to do. I like the wild matches and these guys have taken that torch that Funk and I lit, and ran a couple of laps on their own with it.”