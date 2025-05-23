Mick Foley Wishes He Could Have Had Long-Term Feuds With Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels

Mick Foley says that not having a longer program with Shawn Michaels or Bret Hart is one of the big regrets in his career. Foley faced Hart on an episode of Shotgun Saturday Night and had some tag matches, while he memorably faced Michaels at WWE Mind Games. But he never got to have extended programs with either and he told the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling that he wished he could have. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his Shotgun Saturday Night match with Hart: “I don’t know if I’ve seen that or if I have, it was 25 years ago. What made that one interesting is that Bret is one of the best. I mean, he’s ‘The Best There is, The Best There was, and The Best There Ever Will Be.’ The cool thing about that is, he was so good that it’s not interpreted as a joke or braggadocio. He has those type of qualifications. He asked me if there’s anything I wanted to do, and I just said, ‘Bret, the idea of this show is it’s really rough around the edges, why don’t we just have a rough match? Just go out there and see what happens.’ Aside from me, I believe, messing up a Neckbreaker it was, it was a really good match.”

On not having long programs with Hart or Michaels: “I will say one of the biggest disappointments in my career is that I did not have a chance to wrestle either Bret or Shawn. Shawn and I had our, you know, our first singles match ever at Mind Games. It was one for the record books or one for the sake of history. But it wasn’t a hot feud. It was like a cold match, and then we never got the chance to do it on the grandest stage of them all. But I wish I’d been given that opportunity, or to wrestle The Undertaker at WrestleMania.”