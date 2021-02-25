wrestling / News

Mick Foley Wishes Paul Wight Well In AEW, Thinks He Did All He Could Do In WWE

February 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was previously announced that Paul Wight (formerly the Big Show in WWE) signed with AEW where he will be a commentator for new series AEW Dark: Elevation, as well as occasionally wrestle. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley wished Wight well and had his own thoughts about why he left the WWE.

He wrote: “Wishing the very best to my friend @PaulWight on his signing with AEW. I’m guessing the big fella thought he had done all there was to do in @WWE – and that he still had some gas left in the tank.

