Mick Foley Wishes Paul Wight Well In AEW, Thinks He Did All He Could Do In WWE

It was previously announced that Paul Wight (formerly the Big Show in WWE) signed with AEW where he will be a commentator for new series AEW Dark: Elevation, as well as occasionally wrestle. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley wished Wight well and had his own thoughts about why he left the WWE.

He wrote: “Wishing the very best to my friend @PaulWight on his signing with AEW. I’m guessing the big fella thought he had done all there was to do in @WWE – and that he still had some gas left in the tank.”