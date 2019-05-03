Mick Foley Would Wrestle In Saudi Arabia For The Right Price

– Mick Foley wouldn’t mind some of that Sweet Saudi money. In an interview with TalkSport’s Pro Wrestling Show, Foley was asked about potentially wrestling in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m lucky enough to where I don’t have to make that choice. I have to be honest, I can be had for a certain price. If they wanted a rematch of the Cell badly enough and were willing to pay for it, then my God they’d probably get it. Working slower than I did 21 years ago, but I’d be out there.”

WWE was able to convince Shawn Michaels to wrestle one more match in Saudi Arabia this past November. They are also advertising Goldberg as returning when they go to Saudi Arabia in June.