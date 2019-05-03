wrestling / News
Mick Foley Would Wrestle In Saudi Arabia For The Right Price
– Mick Foley wouldn’t mind some of that Sweet Saudi money. In an interview with TalkSport’s Pro Wrestling Show, Foley was asked about potentially wrestling in Saudi Arabia.
“I’m lucky enough to where I don’t have to make that choice. I have to be honest, I can be had for a certain price. If they wanted a rematch of the Cell badly enough and were willing to pay for it, then my God they’d probably get it. Working slower than I did 21 years ago, but I’d be out there.”
WWE was able to convince Shawn Michaels to wrestle one more match in Saudi Arabia this past November. They are also advertising Goldberg as returning when they go to Saudi Arabia in June.
"If they wanted a rematch of the cell badly enough and were willing to pay for it, then my god they'd probably get!"@RealMickFoley on the @WWE's latest venture to Saudi Arabia, could he ever find himself taking part in such an event? pic.twitter.com/zqNYxoL8SR
— The Pro Wrestling Show (@ProWrestleShow) May 3, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Norton Being Interrogated by North Korean Police During 1995 WCW/NJPW Show
- WWE Pulls Kurt Angle From WrestleCade Over Alleged AEW Associations
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Taken Off WCW TV: ‘It Was a Political Move’
- Mark Henry Says Lio Rush Lied to His Face and Isn’t Managing His Spending Properly