Mick & Me Memoir Chronicles Friendship With Mick Foley

– Erin M. Kelly’s new book, Mick & Me, a Story of Unlikely Friendship, Resilience, and the Power of Kindness is now available at WriterWheels.com and Amazon. The book chronicles author Erin M. Kelly’s friendship with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Here’s the full press release on the book:

WWE Hall of Famer MICK FOLEY Stars in the New Memoir Mick & Me, a Story of Unlikely Friendship, Resilience, and the Power of Kindness

ALTOONA, PA – June 16, 2025 — Wrestling fans know Mick Foley as the Hardcore Legend—an icon of grit, heart, and pain-defying performance. But in the newly released memoir Mick & Me: The Unlikely Friendship of an Unbeatable Tag-Team, Foley becomes something more: a lifelong friend, a literary mentor, and an unexpected source of healing and inspiration.

Written by award-winning author and cerebral palsy battler Erin M. Kelly, Mick & Me is an emotional, unforgettable true story of how one chance encounter between a disabled writer and a pro wrestling legend turned into a friendship that neither of them saw coming—and both came to treasure.

“My friendship with Erin is a tale of kindness begetting kindness, of treating others the way you want to be treated, and discovering—as usual—that you have received more out of your acts of kindness than you put in,” Foley says in the book’s foreword. “Prepare yourself to thoroughly enjoy this book. Erin vaults over any lowered expectations—wheelchair and all—and shares with you her superpower of telling a great tale.”

The book, now available on Amazon, chronicles their years-long relationship, forged through social media, writing, and a shared belief in persistence against all odds. With candid storytelling and raw honesty, Kelly invites readers into her world—one shaped by disability, but never defined by it—and shows how Foley’s consistent encouragement helped her grow not only as a writer, but as a person.

David Arquette, actor and longtime wrestling supporter, calls the book “a poetic expression of what’s important in life and the power of the human spirit and kindness. I can’t believe how moved I am by Erin Kelly’s book.”

Tommy Avallone, director of the Foley documentary I Am Santa Claus adds, “Mick Foley is the best friend anyone can ask for, and we’re along for the ride with Erin as we see that friendship come together.”

Erin’s writing is filled with striking parallels between her own creative path and Foley’s legendary wrestling journey—from overcoming rejection to beating the odds, and refusing to be defined by what the world expects. Their bond, rooted in mutual respect and a love for storytelling, redefines what a tag team can look like.

Mick & Me is not just a memoir for wrestling fans—though fans will find plenty to love, from behind-the-scenes anecdotes to rare glimpses of Foley’s off-screen character. It’s a story for anyone who’s ever needed a reason to keep going, and anyone who believes that words, when shared between friends, can change lives.

Mick & Me: The Unlikely Friendship of an Unbeatable Tag-Team is now available in paperback and eBook exclusively on Amazon and at writerwheels.com.