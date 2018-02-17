Mickie James Says Her Return to the WWE Has Been Amazing, Discusses Getting Goosebumps During Her Moment With Trish Stratus at the Royal Rumble

– Earlier this month, Lilian Garcia interviewed WWE Superstar Mickie James for her Chasing Glory podcast. Below are some highlights (Transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Mickie James on her return to WWE: “It has been amazing. It has been a whirlwind for sure. I guess for me it is different because I am from a different era and all these girls, and they are women obviously, have a genuine respect and love for me and I am so grateful for that. They listen to me and my opinions and advice.”

James on herself and the other female WWE Superstars: “We sometimes have different opinions because I am very much into the entertainment aspect of wrestling as well, which is the generation I grew up in. I am a serious wrestler, but I also love to throw in a little comedic moments and different things that perhaps they didn’t think about because sometimes it is focused on the wrestling part of it. I kind of help them blend the two in some aspects. Just giving a different opinion and coming from a woman who has been in this industry for almost 20 years and see what works and what doesn’t work. Even now, the fact that I came from a very gimmick era to evolving to more serious wrestling, but you learn how to merge both.”

James on the women’s Royal Rumble match: “The Women’s Rumble, every single woman that came in had a special moment, and when they came in it meant something. It was a blessing. To see us all backstage in Gorilla, the women were all back there cheering each other on before she goes out there. It was such a feel-good moment. If I wasn’t so in the zone I would have been brought to tears at the amount of love given to every woman going out there. For all the love for the business and each other; respect and admiration. I was blessed to be out there with all 30 women. We made history together and it will be a moment where we all live in those history books together with, so it will be a special moment that we will always share together.”

James on her moment with Trish Stratus during the Rumble: “I have goosebumps just thinking about it. If you watch my face, I was hoping and praying that the people will remember and react and give us a little bit of love, and the way that they erupted the way they did, I had this genuine, like I couldn’t wipe that stupid smile off of my face; I am from ear to ear with that smile on my face. It was so amazing to be acknowledged. It was so great; I didn’t expect them to react the way they did, but hey, they remembered,” she said. “The amount of love that I got afterwards, which I hope Trish [Stratus] did too on social media; even coming back, from Fit [Finlay], and even Windham [Bray Wyatt] pulled us aside and said how much of an amazing moment it was and how awesome it was. That makes you feel good, and it was like, hey, they do remember. It was such a special time that we were able to make together and then to come back and go full circle and kind of recreate that moment it was just incredible.”