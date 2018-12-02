Mickie James and Nick Aldis Help Cancer Survivor Visit Family for Christmas

View this post on Instagram

Here is our #aldisholidays recipient! Meet Carmen @frogginsexy : a strong, beautiful woman who fought breast cancer head-on & the obstacles that treatment threw in her way. As many of you may already know this hit home for me with my baby sis Susan’s @queen_peach86 battle with Ovarian Cancer. @nickaldis & I are so excited that she will now spend the holidays with her family in Maine! Thank you to everyone that submitted. All of your stories were so touching. We appreciate you all and wish you the Happiest of Holidays! 💖💖 #holidays #wwe #wrestling #payitforward #giveaway #airfare #giving #givingback #christmas