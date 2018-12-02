wrestling / News
Mickie James and Nick Aldis Help Cancer Survivor Visit Family for Christmas
– Nick Aldis and Mickie James took part in a charity to help a cancer survivor, Carmen Eva, travel home to visit her family for the holidays. James and Aldis took care of getting her a round trip ticket so she can visit her family for Christmas. You can check out the details they shared about Carmen Eva on their social media accounts below.
Here is our #aldisholidays recipient!
Meet Carmen: a strong, beautiful woman who fought breast cancer head-on & the obstacles that treatment threw in her way. @MickieJames & I are so excited that she will now spend the holidays with her family in Maine! 🎄♥️ pic.twitter.com/bmiaenk0bz
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 2, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Here is our #aldisholidays recipient! Meet Carmen @frogginsexy : a strong, beautiful woman who fought breast cancer head-on & the obstacles that treatment threw in her way. As many of you may already know this hit home for me with my baby sis Susan’s @queen_peach86 battle with Ovarian Cancer. @nickaldis & I are so excited that she will now spend the holidays with her family in Maine! Thank you to everyone that submitted. All of your stories were so touching. We appreciate you all and wish you the Happiest of Holidays! 💖💖 #holidays #wwe #wrestling #payitforward #giveaway #airfare #giving #givingback #christmas