Mickie James and Nick Aldis Help Cancer Survivor Visit Family for Christmas

December 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Nick Aldis and Mickie James took part in a charity to help a cancer survivor, Carmen Eva, travel home to visit her family for the holidays. James and Aldis took care of getting her a round trip ticket so she can visit her family for Christmas. You can check out the details they shared about Carmen Eva on their social media accounts below.

