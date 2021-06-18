Mickie James Apparently Teased On This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling hinted at a potential Slammiversary return on this week’s show. On tonight’s show, Kiera Hogan got thrown into a dumpster backstage by Havok and James’ “trash bag” incident with WWE was referenced.

When she was crawling out of the dumpster, she saw a garbage bag with “Mickie” written on it. James of course made headlines when she shared a picture of her belongings returned from WWE after her release in a garbage bag.

The company did similar things last year ahead of Slammiversary, where the Good Brothers and Eric Young debuted. James is an Impact alumna with three Knockout Championship reigns to her name. She is set to executive produce the first-ever all-women’s PPV for the NWA with NWA In Power on August 28th.