Mickie James Backstage At Last Night’s WWE NXT, Takes Photo With Karmen Petrovic

Mickie James was backstage at last night’s WWE NXT taping at the WWE Performance Center, where she posed with Karmen Petrovic. Petrovic posted a photo of the two on social media. Petrovic also took a photo with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, who was also at the event.

