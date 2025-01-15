wrestling / News

Mickie James Backstage At Last Night’s WWE NXT, Takes Photo With Karmen Petrovic

January 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Mickie James Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Mickie James was backstage at last night’s WWE NXT taping at the WWE Performance Center, where she posed with Karmen Petrovic. Petrovic posted a photo of the two on social media. Petrovic also took a photo with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, who was also at the event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mickie James, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading