Mickie James Backstage At Last Night’s WWE NXT, Takes Photo With Karmen Petrovic
January 15, 2025 | Posted by
Mickie James was backstage at last night’s WWE NXT taping at the WWE Performance Center, where she posed with Karmen Petrovic. Petrovic posted a photo of the two on social media. Petrovic also took a photo with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, who was also at the event.
with the godmother herself 🥰😍🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/cV1pXyLfVk
— karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) January 15, 2025
2 champs at once 👀 hiiiii @mashaslamovich x @Real_Valkyria 😝🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/gaaWWPuK0O
— karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) January 15, 2025
