Mickie James Calls Evolution PPV Groundbreaking

In an interview with FOX 11 Los Angeles (via Wrestlezone), Mickie James spoke about the upcoming WWE Evolution PPV and said that it was groundbreaking. Here are highlights:

On her music career: “I’ve always loved music. I’ve worked on music and written music; but, it wasn’t until i was actually on the road full time with WWE that I put my first album out. I did that myself. I’m working on my third album now and we’ve put out like five singles. I have a few more coming out. I’m working on a song with Lita Ford, which is amazing because she’s a legend and I have another song that I personally wrote coming out later in the year. I just like putting stuff out there. It’s a different outlet for me because wrestling is so agro and so intense that music allows me to have a different side and a release.”

On the Evolution PPV: “It’s ground breaking for us. I think, because especially in this last year there have been so many monumental moments for women in our industry and it’s really driven by our fans, that they’ve wanted this and now it’s just kind of come to fruition from the first ever Elimination Chamber to the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match and now we have our very own first ever pay-per-view Evolution. I just hope that this is the beginning of an annual thing because there’s so much talent out there for the females – not just what you see on the mainstream right now on RAW and SmackDown; but, in NXT. Then there’s untapped talent that we haven’t even like – not discovered – we’ve seen them, we know them; but, you guys haven’t seen them yet. There’s just a plethora and with the rise of women’s wrestling and the desire to want that out there from the fans, it’s just incredible.”