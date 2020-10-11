wrestling / News

Mickie James Comments on Being a Free Agent After Going Undrafted

October 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mickie James

Mickie James became a free agent after the first night (plus) of the WWE Draft, and posted to Twitter to react. As you can see below, James pointed out that her career accolades top all the other free agents and responded to RObert Stone reaching out for a collaboration.

As a free agent, James is able to decide her own brand. She is currently out of action with a broken nose:

