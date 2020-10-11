wrestling / News
Mickie James Comments on Being a Free Agent After Going Undrafted
Mickie James became a free agent after the first night (plus) of the WWE Draft, and posted to Twitter to react. As you can see below, James pointed out that her career accolades top all the other free agents and responded to RObert Stone reaching out for a collaboration.
As a free agent, James is able to decide her own brand. She is currently out of action with a broken nose:
A little @WWE #FreeAgentFunFact for you: Mickie James has more career & title wins than Humberto Carrillo, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Lucha House Party & Shorty G combined! Enjoy your day!💋 #NoOffenseFellas #YouSeemLikeNiceFolks #justthefacts #ImAFreeAgent #FreeAgentMickie
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) October 10, 2020
Can you get them to put some RESPECT on my name? Apparently they forgot it “Mickie F’n James” if so let’s talk… if not… take a walk! 💋 https://t.co/3n6mw0qJV0
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) October 10, 2020
