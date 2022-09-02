Mickie James Comments On Her In-Ring Status, Says She’s On Her Last Rodeo

Mickie James addressed her in-ring status on tonight’s Impact Wrestling, noting that she’s on her last ride. Thursday night’s show saw James come to the ring and say that she’s been wrestling for 24 years in November and said that her most recent run may have been the best of her career. SHe notes that after her losses to Tasha Steelz and Chelsea Green, she began to think about how she might not be able to hang with today’s women anymore.

James noted that she’s not retiring yet but is going to test herself with a new quest, planning to earn a Knockouts Championship match. She said that she if she loses along the way or loses the title match than that will be her last rodeo.