Mickie James Comments On Her Knockouts Title Win at Impact Hard to Kill
In a post on Twitter, Mickie James commented on winning the Impact Wrestling Knockouts title for the fifth time at Hard to Kill on Friday.
She wrote: “I feel on top of the world and like I’ve been shot straight out of a cannon against a brick wall at the same time. Thank you for one helluva a weekend. #TheLastRodeo may be over but #HardcoreCountry lives forever. #5x @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts World Champion.”
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 15, 2023
