Mickie James Comments On Her Knockouts Title Win at Impact Hard to Kill

January 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mickie James Impact Hard to Kill Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, Mickie James commented on winning the Impact Wrestling Knockouts title for the fifth time at Hard to Kill on Friday.

She wrote: “I feel on top of the world and like I’ve been shot straight out of a cannon against a brick wall at the same time. Thank you for one helluva a weekend. #TheLastRodeo may be over but #HardcoreCountry lives forever. #5x @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts World Champion.

