Mickie James Defeats Deonna Purrazzo To Win Impact Knockouts Title at Bound for Glory (Clips)
Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the Impact Knockouts Championship at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory on Saturday night, pinning Purrazzo after hitting a Tornado DDT.
This is the fourth Knockouts Title reign for James. Purrazzo held the belt for nearly a year.
Highlights of the match are below.
HARDCORE COUNTRY! #BoundForGlory @MickieJames pic.twitter.com/VVgmyJvmRK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
.@DeonnaPurrazzo shuts @MickieJames down with a powerbomb. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/Nk1bx57Nmh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
.@MickieJames connects with the Mickie-DT! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/phlo76POL2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
QUEEN'S GAMBIT BUT MICKIE KICKS OUT! #BoundForGlory @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/wGFdv5bUHQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
AND NEW Knockouts Champion – @MickieJames! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/iJjlWtxIwo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
