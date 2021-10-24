wrestling / News

Mickie James Defeats Deonna Purrazzo To Win Impact Knockouts Title at Bound for Glory (Clips)

October 24, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Mickie James

Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the Impact Knockouts Championship at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory on Saturday night, pinning Purrazzo after hitting a Tornado DDT.

This is the fourth Knockouts Title reign for James. Purrazzo held the belt for nearly a year.

Highlights of the match are below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James, Ashish

More Stories

loading