Mickie James Defends Deonna Purrazzo From Body-Shaming Comments

Fans have been targeting Deonna Purrazzo with body-shaming comments on an Instagram post featuring Purrazzo’s debut match against Red Velvet on last Saturday’s AEW Collision episode.

Mickie James, who had a notable rivalry with the former TNA star, took to Twitter to defend the fellow wrestler by writing:

“Just so you’re aware. I am a big fan of your butt @DeonnaPurrazzo. I think it’s beautiful and perfect. Especially when I was whoopin’ it.”

Purrazzo responded, tweeting, “I love when you whip this butt too. But [I love you] more.”