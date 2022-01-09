wrestling / News
Mickie James Defeats Deonna Purrazzo In Texas Death Match At Impact Hard to Kill (Highlights)
Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo to retain the Knockouts World Title in the main event of Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill. The Texas Death match featured tables, chairs, and thumbtacks.
Highlights from the match are below.
Can @MickieJames stay focused on @DeonnaPurrazzo?
We know she has a lot on her mind with the announcement that she will compete in the 2022 women's #RoyalRumble match!
pic.twitter.com/CYpBMtA9HR
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
She is focused on getting back what she feels is rightfully hers.
pic.twitter.com/NnJm2X5IOx
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Its main event time!
@DeonnaPurrazzo vs @MickieJames for the Knockouts World Championship in a Texas Death Match happens NOW!
#IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/IKR7XUmIzP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2022
.@MickieJames is covered in thumb tacks! #IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKIll pic.twitter.com/c4sxJEyYqf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2022
Hardcore country is in some hardcore trouble with those thumbtacks to the back.
pic.twitter.com/zC09sX2O35
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
These women have gone beyond their limits tonight. Who will walk away with the title?
pic.twitter.com/0LHgyTEMBe
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
She is going to the 2022 women's #RoyalRumble with the @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Championship in hand!
pic.twitter.com/J6etiyEWax
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
#ANDSTILL Knockouts World Champion! @MickieJames #IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/5c2rPXsWiS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2022