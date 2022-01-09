Mickie James Defeats Deonna Purrazzo In Texas Death Match At Impact Hard to Kill (Highlights)

Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo to retain the Knockouts World Title in the main event of Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill. The Texas Death match featured tables, chairs, and thumbtacks.

Highlights from the match are below.

Can @MickieJames stay focused on @DeonnaPurrazzo? We know she has a lot on her mind with the announcement that she will compete in the 2022 women's #RoyalRumble match!#HardToKill [ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/CYpBMtA9HR — FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022

She is focused on getting back what she feels is rightfully hers.#HardToKill [ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/NnJm2X5IOx — FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022

Hardcore country is in some hardcore trouble with those thumbtacks to the back.#HardToKill [ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/zC09sX2O35 — FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022