Mickie James Defeats Deonna Purrazzo In Texas Death Match At Impact Hard to Kill (Highlights)

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Ashish


Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo to retain the Knockouts World Title in the main event of Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill. The Texas Death match featured tables, chairs, and thumbtacks.

Highlights from the match are below.

