Mickie James Discusses the Help She’s Receiving Behind the Scenes for NWA EmPowerrr

– Speaking to WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard, wrestler Mickie James discussed her planning for the upcoming all-women NWA EmPowerrr event scheduled for next month. Below are some highlights:

Mickie James on the people helping her behind the scenes: “I’m hand-selecting the women that go into the [NWA Women’s Invitational] Cup, along with the women that I have aligned myself with. I’m talking to Gail [Kim], I’m talking to Madusa, I’m talking to LuFisto, and then I have my friend, Brent Tarring, who has been my friend for ages and has really helped me a lot with this project, both behind-the-scenes and he’ll be one of the commentators at the table. So I have so many amazing people that I trust and value their opinion. They’re really helping me find the right talent, the stories and how to build them, to get people excited about them,” James told Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.

James on if those names will be helping as producers and agents: “Yes. I would say producers, agents. They’re the ones sitting at the table with me making these decisions, helping to build the vision for each person. It’s a lot of work, especially because it’s all these women that haven’t necessarily had a spotlight put on them. And to really showcase who they are, we need to do that and I’m one person. I need the right people in there to guide that vision of what that is. I’m excited. I feel like I couldn’t have picked a better team to stand alongside. I think we all want the same thing, especially for women’s wrestling and it’s exciting. It’s exciting and it’s a good core group of people who are well-respected in the business.”