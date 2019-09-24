wrestling / News

Mickie James Does Commentary For WWE Main Event, May Do Producing Work

September 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mickie James WWE TLC Mothers

– Mickie James is taking on some new roles in WWE as she is out of action due to injury. As you can see below, James did commentary for WWE Main Event this week, which PWInsider has confirmed.

The site also reports that there’s been discussion of James working as a producer in the company. James underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL in July and was believed at the time to be out for seven to nine months.

