Mickie James Doesn’t Consider Herself A Legend

In an interview with her official website, Mickie James spoke about appearing for RAW Legends Night on January 4 and how she doesn’t actually consider herself a legend. Here are highlights:

On making her comeback: “It’s going to feel good to be back out for a Monday night of action. I’ve been at home, recovering from an ACL injury, a pandemic, with a mini comeback only to be sidelined with a broken nose week in. It’s been an interesting year to say the least. But I have no doubt that 2021 is going to be incredible and what better way to kick it off in style.”

On appearing for Legends Night: “Honestly I hadn’t even considered the label “Legend” for myself. I feel like that’s a whole different level of respect that I have for people that I consider Legends. I’m grateful to be a part of the WWE family and I’m excited for Legends night. Call me legend, call me Superstar, call me whatever you want. Just know that I am far from done making history, and ready to get back to all the things that I do best – gettin’ the W’s.”

On Alicia Fox also returning: “Foxy is my soul sister and, hands down, best friend in the biz. We have seen each other on a personal level since my injury. Obviously we haven’t seen each on the stage, in the locker room, or in the ring in so long. I’ve missed her dearly and can wait to see her face. We teamed at Evolution and afterward; so it will be amazing to share the stage with her again and have a true catch up in the locker room.”