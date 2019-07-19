Mickie James Doesn’t Fault Carmella For ACL Injury

– Earlier this week, Mickie James underwent successful surgery to repair her torn ACL in her right leg. She is expected to be out of action until April 2020. Speaking to her website, James discussed her injury.

On The Injury: “From the very moment of impact, I knew something was wrong. I hoped against all odds that it wasn’t a serious injury, but it was that bad. I don’t fault Carmella. She has always been a professional. I’ve been very lucky to avoid major injuries in the past; but eventually, everyone’s luck runs out in the ring. After 20 years, I guess mine did.”

On Her Immediate Future: You’re going to see me doing things I haven’t been able to do in ages. We’re talking fan expos and conventions, more music performances and, of course, appearances with WWE. I’ve worked hard with my team to line up some incredible features for our website and social media. I won’t give out all the spoilers just yet, but there is going to be a lot of things happening on my website and on my social media accounts that you will be thrilled to see.”