wrestling / News
Mickie James Doesn’t Know What’s Next For Her In Wrestling
August 17, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Mickie James said on Twitter that she feels she’s done in wrestling and doesn’t have anything left to prove. She went into that a little more during an interview with MYTV26 at Stocktoncon (via Fightful), adding that she doesn’t know what’s next for her.
She said: “I don’t know. I’m a mom, my son is eight this year. I think I’ll always do stuff with wrestling, in some capacity. I enjoy doing things like this [conventions], it’s a way to reconnect with fans. I don’t really know what’s next, that’s the beauty of it.”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms John Laurinaitis’ Release, Says Vince McMahon Paying Investigation Costs
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan for Booking Wrestling ‘Like a 14-Year-Old Would’
- Brian Gewirtz Recalls WWE Writers Discussing John Cena For Evolution, Reason Idea Was Dropped
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles