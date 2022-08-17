Mickie James Doesn’t Know What’s Next For Her In Wrestling

As previously reported, Mickie James said on Twitter that she feels she’s done in wrestling and doesn’t have anything left to prove. She went into that a little more during an interview with MYTV26 at Stocktoncon (via Fightful), adding that she doesn’t know what’s next for her.

She said: “I don’t know. I’m a mom, my son is eight this year. I think I’ll always do stuff with wrestling, in some capacity. I enjoy doing things like this [conventions], it’s a way to reconnect with fans. I don’t really know what’s next, that’s the beauty of it.”