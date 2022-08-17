wrestling / News

Mickie James Doesn’t Know What’s Next For Her In Wrestling

August 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mickie James Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, Mickie James said on Twitter that she feels she’s done in wrestling and doesn’t have anything left to prove. She went into that a little more during an interview with MYTV26 at Stocktoncon (via Fightful), adding that she doesn’t know what’s next for her.

She said: “I don’t know. I’m a mom, my son is eight this year. I think I’ll always do stuff with wrestling, in some capacity. I enjoy doing things like this [conventions], it’s a way to reconnect with fans. I don’t really know what’s next, that’s the beauty of it.

