Mickie James Looks Back at Evolution, Recalls the ‘Organic’ Reaction From Fans, Wanting It to Be Their WrestleMania

Mickie James shared some thoughts on Evolution ahead of the PPV’s rebroadcast on FOX Sports 1 and James’ appearance on WWE Backstage tonight. James will be appearing on the show to talk about the PPV and shared her thoughts via her official website; some highlights are below:

On her tag match with Alicia Fox vs. Trish Stratus and Lita: “I think we had one of the best matches on the card. The reaction was organic. They (the fans in attendance) were genuinely reacting and were truly excited about the moment. Going on first I feel we had a real opportunity to set not only the stage for the rest of the PPV, but also to really set the bar for the rest of the ladies to follow.”

On the Alice in Wonderland themed outfits she wore with Alicia Fox and Alexa Bliss: “We always try to go all out for pay-per-views. We sat as a team, and Lexi said ‘what if we could do Alice in Wonderland?’ Foxy had a Mad Hatter tea party for one of her birthdays, so she had the hat. I went with the Queen of Hearts – though I made sure it didn’t look like the Hart Foundation. I wanted to make it look like a queen of hearts cape. I needed to also make sure that if I lost the cape and makeup, I would still look badass.”

On what it meant to be a part of Evolution: “It was such a special moment for us. we wanted it to feel like our WrestleMania. That’s why we went all out. It wasn’t just a typical PPV – it was super special for us. This was a first ever and what we’d hope to become a first of many to come. This was special for every woman in that locker room that night and we all wanted to give everything we had. It was Ladymania!” (Laughs)